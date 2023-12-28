GibElec Update On Power Cut Investigation

Written by YGTV Team on 28 December 2023 .

Following on from yesterday, regarding the total blackout experienced, GibElec have confirmed that their investigation works have now concluded.

A statement from GibElec follows below:

The results of said investigation point to a malfunction in a pilot oil injector module on generating set no. 5, which resulted in the drop in voltage, causing the affected generating set to power down. The other operational generating set at the time was unable to cope with the sudden additional load of approximately 9 MW, and consequently also powered down to protect itself from overloading, causing a widespread power outage.

The affected generating set will remain offline whilst repair works are undertaken on the respective module.

Once again, apologies for the inconvenience caused, and thank you for your continued support.