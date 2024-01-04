Emma Zammitt Appointed As Senior Executive In The Ministry For Justice, Trade, And Industry

The Ministry for Justice, Trade, and Industry have announced the appointment of Emma Zammitt as the new Senior Executive to Gibraltar Finance. In this capacity, Emma will be responsible for one of the most senior positions within the Financial Services Ministry.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Mrs Zammitt is serving her notice period in her current position and will assume the role thereafter.

She is 33 years old and brings a wealth of experience to this role, having previously worked as a solicitor in the local financial sectors, including in online gaming and payments. Her background and expertise make her a perfect fit for this position, previously held by a non-Gibraltarian. Emma emerged as the candidate of choice for the job following a selection process.

Minister Nigel Feetham KC MP said:

“It is noteworthy that Emma is the first woman and youngest individual to hold this position. This landmark appointment reflects the Ministry's dedication to recognizing and leveraging the talents of individuals of all ages, also underscoring my Ministry's commitment to diversity.

“The Ministry expresses its confidence in Emma’s capabilities and looks forward to her valuable contributions in advancing the goals and initiatives I have set for the Ministry. This appointment reaffirms Gibraltar Government’s commitment to fostering a young, skilled and diverse workforce in leadership roles.”