GHA Complaints And Advice Procedures

Written by YGTV Team on 09 January 2024 .

The GHA has published a short video explaining the procedures available within the hospital for assistance, feedback and complaints.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

It is important that the public understands the procedures available within the hospital for assistance, feedback and complaints.

The GHA has created a short video to go through the procedure.

The video is available online at:

https://youtu.be/qvSid2PN8Rw

Patients are encouraged to first raise any concerns regarding appointments and referrals with the Patient Advocacy and Liaison Service (PALS), whose dedicated staff serve as a bridge between patients and the GHA. PALS has a clear mission to foster open lines of communication, collaborate with healthcare staff and investigate concerns. PALS are able to offer advice and support, and can escalate any issue to a more formal complaint procedure if necessary. Their office is located on the ground floor of St Bernard’s Hospital or can be contacted by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by phone 200 72266 ext 2790 or 2791.

The Complaints Office will hear and investigate all complaints made against the GHA impartially and in a timely manner. If your complaint can’t be resolved via PALS, please arrange an appointment with the Complaints Office using the email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The GHA Director General, Kevin McGee, said: ‘I cannot emphasise enough how professional and how dedicated our PALS service is and how it’s there to support you, everybody who accesses the services in the GHA’.

The Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: ‘We’ve streamlined the process so that it’s simpler for you to be heard. PALS is the first port of call for issues related to appointments or referrals, whilst the formal complaints procedure has been taken out of St Bernard’s Hospital and brought into the Ministry to allow patients to raise concerns directly with the Ministry if necessary.’





