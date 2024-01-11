Royal Gibraltar Regiment Lance Corporal Awarded Commanding Officer’s Coin

Written by YGTV Team on 11 January 2024 .

Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s Lance Corporal (LCpl) Jaydan Pozo was recently awarded a Commanding Officer's coin whilst deployed on Op CABRIT 13.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

In his short time since arriving in theatre, LCpl Pozo has made important contributions worthy of individual recognition. On arrival he immediately stepped up as W Company’s Tech Second In Command (2IC), which is equivalent to a Corporal’s role, and despite no previous experience, through the hard work and enthusiasm which marks all his endeavours, has rapidly had a significant positive impact on the running on the Company’s armoured vehicle fleet.

LCpl Pozo also stepped in at short notice to lead a visit to a local school - key engagement activity which he delivered with great ease.

A Royal Gibraltar Regiment Spokesperson said: “His outstanding attitude and effort was recognised during a battlegroup parade where he received the award in front of over 1000 troops.”





