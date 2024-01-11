  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Royal Gibraltar Regiment Lance Corporal Awarded Commanding Officer’s Coin

Written by YGTV Team on .

Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s Lance Corporal (LCpl) Jaydan Pozo was recently awarded a Commanding Officer's coin whilst deployed on Op CABRIT 13. 

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

In his short time since arriving in theatre, LCpl Pozo has made important contributions  worthy of individual recognition. On arrival he immediately stepped up as W Company’s  Tech Second In Command (2IC), which is equivalent to a Corporal’s role, and despite no  previous experience, through the hard work and enthusiasm which marks all his endeavours, has rapidly had a significant positive impact on the running on the Company’s armoured  vehicle fleet.  

LCpl Pozo also stepped in at short notice to lead a visit to a local school - key engagement  activity which he delivered with great ease. 

A Royal Gibraltar Regiment Spokesperson said: “His outstanding attitude and effort was  recognised during a battlegroup parade where he received the award in front of over 1000  troops.”



