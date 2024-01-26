GASNOR Apologises For Power Outages

Written by YGTV Team on 26 January 2024 .

Following the recent power outages, GASNOR, the operator of the LNG terminal in Gibraltar have issued a statement apologising to the public.

A statement from GASNOR follows below:

As the operator of the LNG terminal in Gibraltar, Gasnor apologizes for the inconvenience caused by the power cut Thursday evening.

The LNG terminal experienced a shutdown of the LNG pump in service, this caused a short loss of send-out pressure, which consequently deprived the Power Plant engines of fuel.

The direct cause of the pump shutdown has been established to be related to an error in the control program for the pump, affecting output pressure under the specific operational conditions at the time.

Measures will be implemented to prevent reoccurrence.





