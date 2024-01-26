Minister for Sport Extends Congratulations to Judokas
In the wake of their notable achievements at the Army Judo Championships, the Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, has extended heartfelt congratulations to WO2 Jeffries-Mor, Major Pozo, and Corporal Morris-Mackenzie.
Minister Bruzon said: “Their impressive collection of two golds, a silver, and a bronze in their respective weight classes is a commendable accomplishment. Their unwavering dedication and countless hours of training are clearly reflected in these results. Well done!”