Minister for Sport Extends Congratulations to Judokas

Written by YGTV Team on 26 January 2024 .

In the wake of their notable achievements at the Army Judo Championships, the Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, has extended heartfelt congratulations to WO2 Jeffries-Mor, Major Pozo, and Corporal Morris-Mackenzie.

Minister Bruzon said: “Their impressive collection of two golds, a silver, and a bronze in their respective weight classes is a commendable accomplishment. Their unwavering dedication and countless hours of training are clearly reflected in these results. Well done!”