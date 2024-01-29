Holland & Barrett Gibraltar Unveils Exciting New Food Range With Over 125 Delicious Products

Written by YGTV Team on 29 January 2024 .

Holland & Barrett, the leading health and wellness retailer, is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated launch of their extensive new food range at the Gibraltar stores, located at 53 & 160 Main Street. This exciting development introduces over 125 high-quality and wholesome food products, offering customers a diverse selection to support their health and well-being journey.

The newly unveiled food range caters to a wide range of dietary preferences, including plant-based, gluten-free, and organic options. Customers can now explore a variety of nutritious snacks, pantry staples, and culinary delights, carefully curated to meet the evolving needs of health-conscious individuals.

"At Holland & Barrett Gibraltar, we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible products to support their health and well-being. The introduction of our new food range is a testament to our dedication to offering a diverse and high-quality selection of options that align with various dietary preferences," said Paul Victor, Manager at Holland & Barrett Gibraltar.

The new food range showcases Holland & Barrett's commitment to promoting a healthier lifestyle by offering products that are not only delicious but also align with the retailer's stringent quality standards. From nutrient-packed superfoods to wholesome snacks and pantry essentials, the range has been meticulously curated to cater to the diverse needs of the Gibraltar community.

One of the highlights of the new food range is its emphasis on sustainability and ethical sourcing. Holland & Barrett has collaborated with trusted suppliers to ensure that the products are sourced responsibly, promoting both environmental sustainability and ethical practices within the industry.

Holland & Barrett proud to be the first high street retailer to include Plant Points on the packaging for their new food range. Plant Points are a handy way to make sure you’re eating a nutrient-packed diet. We believe eating 30 different plants a week is key to supporting a happy gut, which is why we've put Plant Points on the packaging of the new product range.

Customers visiting the Holland & Barrett Gibraltar store at 53 & 160 Main Street can now embark on a culinary journey with the confidence that each product has been carefully selected to meet the retailer's stringent quality standards. The store's knowledgeable staff is also available to assist customers in finding the perfect products to suit their individual health and dietary goals.

As a well-established brand in the health and wellness industry, Holland & Barrett continues to be a trusted destination for those seeking premium-quality products to support a healthy lifestyle. The introduction of the new food range further solidifies the brand's commitment to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of its valued customers.

For more information on the new food range or to explore the latest promotions, visit Holland & Barrett Gibraltar at 53 & 160 Main Street.

About Holland & Barrett: Holland & Barrett is a leading health and wellness retailer with a legacy spanning several decades. Committed to providing high-quality products that promote health and well-being, Holland & Barrett has become a trusted destination for individuals seeking premium supplements, beauty products, and now, an extensive new food range.





