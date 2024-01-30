Top Level London Meetings For Picardo And Garcia

Written by YGTV Team on 30 January 2024 .

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia met Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron and Minister for Europe Leo Docherty in London yesterday.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This is the first time that Lord Cameron and Mr Picardo have met face to face since the former returned to the UK Government as Foreign Secretary. They met several times during his tenure in Downing Street.

The latest developments in relation to the UK-EU treaty were discussed during the meeting, as well as the contingency preparations for a non negotiated outcome (NNO). Dr Garcia and Mr Docherty are co-chairs of the NNO Board.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister addressed the All Party Gibraltar Group in Westminster, and appeared before the Procedure Committee of the House of Commons. The questions before the Committee centred on relations between Gibraltar and Parliament, including ways in which such contact could be improved.

The Chief Minister said that he very much welcomed the strong signal of support for Gibraltar sent by the meeting with Lord Cameron and Mr Docherty. “They are both good friends of Gibraltar and our meeting today demonstrates the close relationship between Gibraltar and the United Kingdom as well as the close personal relationship between us.”

Whilst in London the Chief and Deputy Ministers also met with the Hon Sir Bob Neil KC and the All Party Parliamentary Group on Gibraltar to brief them on the latest issues affecting Gibraltar and the ongoing EU/UK negotiations.







