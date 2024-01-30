  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Her Worship Hosts Commonwealth Enterprise And Investment Council

Written by YGTV Team on .

Her Worship the Mayor, Ms Carmen Gomez GMD, hosted a reception in honour of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC), a UK registered not-for-profit  company with a mandate from Commonwealth Heads of Government to promote trade and  investment across the 53 member nations of the Commonwealth. 

A statement from the Office of the Mayor follows below:

The guest list was Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council composed of CWEIC  representatives, local Strategic Partners, and local Commonwealth affiliated associations.  

In her speech, Her Worship highlighted how everyone in Gibraltar is proud of being a part of  the Commonwealth family of nations as manifested by the presence of the Commonwealth  flag alongside our own in the Mayor’s Parlour. Her Worship mentioned that alongside trade  and investment Gibraltar enjoys cultural and sporting links with many Commonwealth  nations, which she seeks to promote during her tenure.  

Her Worship then invited Rosie Glazebrook, the Chief Executive of CWEIC, to say a few  words. 


share with Whatsapp