Her Worship Hosts Commonwealth Enterprise And Investment Council

Written by YGTV Team on 30 January 2024 .

Her Worship the Mayor, Ms Carmen Gomez GMD, hosted a reception in honour of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC), a UK registered not-for-profit company with a mandate from Commonwealth Heads of Government to promote trade and investment across the 53 member nations of the Commonwealth.

A statement from the Office of the Mayor follows below:

The guest list was Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council composed of CWEIC representatives, local Strategic Partners, and local Commonwealth affiliated associations.

In her speech, Her Worship highlighted how everyone in Gibraltar is proud of being a part of the Commonwealth family of nations as manifested by the presence of the Commonwealth flag alongside our own in the Mayor’s Parlour. Her Worship mentioned that alongside trade and investment Gibraltar enjoys cultural and sporting links with many Commonwealth nations, which she seeks to promote during her tenure.

Her Worship then invited Rosie Glazebrook, the Chief Executive of CWEIC, to say a few words.



