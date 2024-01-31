Nautilus Project Announce Next Rosia Bay Clean Up

Written by YGTV Team on 31 January 2024 .

The Nautilus project team will be joining forces with Diving With Nic, Resolve Marine Dive Team, Isolas and MetalRok to conduct a beach clean at Rosia Bay on 9th February at 11am.

The Great Gibraltar Beach Clean initiative kickstarted seven years ago at Rosia Bay on 18th February 2017. The Nautilus Project say it’s been quite the rollercoaster cleaning up the whole of the Gibraltar coastline on a rotational basis with over eight tonnes of pollution removed so far.

A spokesperson said: “Inspired by two young local boys, Alex from Bayside School and AJ from Westside School, this initiative has turned into massive community labour of love. Thank you for your support Gibraltar!

“Our #MedOceanHeroes will be based at the Critter Station meticulously checking through every item that’s retrieved from the basin ensuring any marine life is then returned safely back to the ocean.”

To register attendance please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.