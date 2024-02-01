Belinda Mikhaïl To Adjudicate This Year’s GIBFYM

The Gibraltar Festival of Young Musicians organized by GAMPA, now in it’s 19th year, will be held as from Monday 5th February to Saturday 10th February at the John Mackintosh Hall.

The festival will see entrants from as young as 5 years old to 18 years old competing in different categories. The categories include solo instrumental and vocal performances, duets, ensembles and choirs. The morning of Wednesday 7th will see The School Festival Day, dedicated to school choirs and ensembles. The finalist of each category will go through to performing and competing in the Gala on Saturday at 7pm.

GAMPA is pleased to welcome from the British and International Federation of Festivals, this year’s adjudicator, Ms. Belinda Mikhaïl.

Belinda won the Associated Board and the Queen Mother Scholarships to study piano and singing as a joint first study at the Royal College of Music. She has since travelled extensively performing both as a soloist and as a chamber musician and has appeared as a concerto soloist at the major London Concert Halls.

She has made numerous recordings for Sony BMG and Universal and is a vocal soloist on EMI's Vocalise album as used in trailers for ER, Lost and Grey’s Anatomy. She appears as the featured soloist on many film soundtracks and her solo piano playing of the theme from Chariots of Fire was heard at every medal ceremony at the London Olympic Games.

Belinda is also in demand as a vocal coach for classical, pop and rock singers and runs an extensive private teaching practice.

Belinda’s work as an adjudicator has seen her travel extensively. Future trips this month will see her adjudicate in Thailand at their inaugural Performing Arts Festival in Bangkok.

Ms. MikhaïL will award trophies and bursaries at the Gala night on Saturday 10th February. The Gala Night will see the finalists competing for the Young Musician of the Year award and Best International Musician amongst many other prizes.





