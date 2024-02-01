World Money Fair 2024

Written by YGTV Team on 01 February 2024 .

Gibraltar National Mint will be participating in the World Money Fair 2024, this week in Berlin.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The World Money Fair in Berlin, established in 1970, is one of the most significant international coin fairs, held annually in February. Organized by World Money Fair Berlin GmbH, the fair has become a pivotal gathering place for numismatists, collectors, and professionals from the world of coins and paper currency.

Minister Bossano will be addressing the Trade Press Conference as in previous years. He will be promoting the new issues including the limited edition Kings Charles III circulating coins pack, as well as the limited-edition BU 50p and BU £2 from the brand-new collection. The coins will only be available at the Gibraltar National Mint booth D21, and the Tower Mint booth D22. These will also be available in Gibraltar within the month of February from the Gibraltar National Mint through the GSB.

As 2022 brought the very first Effigy of His Majesty, King Charles III onto Gibraltar’s commemorative coinage, in 2023 the Government received approval from His Majesty for the first circulating currency collection celebrating His Majesty’s coronation and featuring the Raphael Maklouf Effigy. This is the first full currency set available, including all denominations up to a £5, but while this is the first, in many ways, it is also the last collection to feature the Gibraltar round pound.

The 2023 limited edition collection will feature the last ever round pound for Gibraltar, with 2024’s annual issue moving to the new 12-sided bi-metal £1 coin. Gibraltar will be the first British Overseas Territory to circulate the 12-sided £1.

The 2023 Limited Edition Gibraltar Circulating Currency packs will also be available to purchase for the first time. The packs will be strictly limited to 2000 and will be available in Gibraltar thereafter.



