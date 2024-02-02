Scabies Outbreak At Hillsides Residential Dementia Care Facility

Written by YGTV Team on 02 February 2024 .

The Gibraltar Health Authority has confirmed that there is an outbreak of scabies in a small number of residents at Hillsides residential dementia care facility.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

An Outbreak Control Team (OCT) has met and made recommendations to limit the spread in accordance with current guidance.

All cases and close contacts have been identified and will be offered appropriate treatment. The GHA request that all visitors to the facility cooperate with the staff and avoid direct skin-to-skin contact with affected residents.

Scabies is an infestation of the skin by the human itch mite (Sarcoptes scabiei). The microscopic scabies mite burrows into the upper layer of the skin where it lives and lays its eggs. The most common symptoms of scabies are intense itching and a pimple-like skin rash. The scabies mite is usually spread by direct, prolonged, skin-to-skin contact with a person who has scabies.

Scabies is treated by lotions or tablets given, under medical supervision, to affected people and their close contacts. As the mite can survive outside the body for up to four hours, washing of clothing and bedding at the same time as taking the treatment is necessary to prevent spread or repeated infestation.

Further information on scabies can be found on the GHA Public Health website: https://www.gha.gi/public-health/scabies/





