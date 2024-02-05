Minister Arias-Vasquez publishes plans for new Oncology suite at St Bernard’s Hospital

Written by YGTV Team on 05 February 2024 .

Yesterday marked World Cancer Day and, to mark the occasion, the Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, has today published the designs for the new oncology suite at St Bernard’s Hospital.

The new state of the art oncology suite will be located on the 5th Floor in Zone 1 of St Bernard’s Hospital and represents a significant advancement in the cancer care facilities offered locally.

The new oncology facility will see an expansion of the chemotherapy administration area from 4 to 8 chairs, with 2 of these featuring private facilities. These facilities will offer patients serene sea views as well as personal lockers, privacy and individual TV stations.

Additionally, the Oncology Suite will house a dedicated bed which will be available for patients requiring acute care. This initiative is expected to reduce the amount of cancer patient visits to A&E.

The number of clinic rooms will also increase from 2 to 4, enhancing the GHA’s Oncology Department’s capacity for patient consultations and care.

The GHA Director General, Kevin McGee OBE IPFA, said: “The expansion of our Oncology Facilities is a fundamental step to enable our clinicians to provide the best treatment for our Cancer patients. Improving patient care is what matters most to the GHA and this substantial investment will enable us to achieve our intention.”

Minister Arias-Vasquez said: “I am absolutely delighted to be able to announce the plans for the GHA’s new oncology suite. This new suite will be a state of the art facility and will greatly improve the patients experience.

“Dealing with a cancer diagnosis and the subsequent treatment that might follow is not easy. I hope that by having these magnificent facilities here in Gibraltar, at our very own St Bernard’s Hospital, patients will find their experience a little more comforting. I look forward to delivering on this new and enhanced facility in the interests of our patients.”