Man Fined for Drink Driving Offence

Written by YGTV Team on 07 February 2024 .

A UK national has been fined £500 after being caught riding an E-Scooter whilst over the drink drive limit.

At the Magistrates’ Court today, Connor Quant, 32, pleaded guilty to Driving a PLET (Personal Light Electric Transporter) with Alcohol Concentration over the Prescribed Limit.

The court heard that, at around 00:45hrs on Wednesday 13 December 2023, officers were patrolling in the area of Winston Churchill Avenue when they spotted Quant on a Hoppy E-Scooter.

Officers noted that the E-Scooter was swerving between lanes.

Response Team officers stopped the rider and then noticed that his eyes were glazed and that he smelt of alcoholic drink.

Quant admitted that he had been drinking alcohol and he then blew 90ug in a roadside breath test – the legal limit is 35ug.

He was arrested and taken to New Mole House where he blew 84ug on the evidential breath test.