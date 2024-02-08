Her Worship Hosts Religious Leaders For Joint Unity Statement

Written by YGTV Team on 08 February 2024 .

Her Worship the Mayor, Ms Carmen Gomez GMD, hosted Religious Leaders for a discussion at City Hall.

A statement from the Office of the Mayor follows below:

The Right Reverend Carmel Zammit – Roman Catholic Bishop of Gibraltar Canon Robin Gill – Church of England

Rabbi Ronnie Hassid – Chief Rabbi of the Jewish Community of Gibraltar Imam El Mokhalfi – Imam of Jebel Tarik Mosque

Reverend Conrad Hicks – Methodist Minister of Gibraltar

Mr Sunil Chandiramani – President of the Hindu Community of Gibraltar Pastor Sergio Revelli – Evangelical Alliance

They agreed on the following joint statement:

We, the undersigned, gather as Gibraltar’s religious leaders, and alongside our highest civic representative, Her Worship the Mayor Carmen Gomez GMD, in a spirit of community and as an expression of the unity that exists in Gibraltar, those of faith and those who possess none. On this unique occasion we would like to impress on our community never to take for granted this wonderful ‘national treasure,’ namely, the harmony we enjoy as inhabitants of our beautiful Rock. For this to endure and for its safeguarding we urge and encourage the upholding of family values which have been passed from generation to generation, the basis of which can be found in our respective faith traditions, to be imparted at home and in our schools, and which engender the respect we have always shown each other. Let us together resolve to maintain what has characterised Gibraltar and its people through the centuries and what makes us who we are today.





