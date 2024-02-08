Severe Weather Warning For Severe Gale Force Winds

Written by YGTV Team on 08 February 2024 .

The Government have issued a Severe Weather Warning For Severe Gale Force Winds.

VALID: Friday 9th February 0300 L to 1800 L.



Friday (9th February) between 0300 and 1800 local time, there is a risk that the wind strengthens to reach severe Gale with mean speeds possibly in excess of 40 knots (74 km/h) and gusts possibly reaching 55-60 knots (102-111 km/h) in the most exposed locations.



Travel conditions are likely to be hazardous with the risk of flying debris and possible rock fall in prone locations.

This weather warning is issued when there is a risk of Severe Gale Force winds, with mean wind speeds of 45KT (83 km/h) or more and/or gusts of 55KT (101 km/h) or more. Travel conditions will become very difficult, especially in exposed areas, with a risk of flying debris and damage to property.