Relocation and improvements for Moorish Castle Estate playground

Written by YGTV Team on 09 February 2024 .

The Moorish Castle Estate playground has been relocated to another area within the estate, following concerns raised in respect of the retaining wall at its old site.

The Government says the relocation presented the perfect opportunity to review what was on offer and has resulted in the addition of accessible equipment, as well as a ramp, in line with the Government’s manifesto commitment to Accessibility and Equality.

The Minister for Sport and Leisure, Leslie Bruzon, has expressed his delight at the new facility, adding that: "The revamped playground now offers improved accessibility and a wider array of equipment, marking a significant enhancement for the residents of Moorish Castle estate.

“I’m grateful to the teams at GSLA and GJBS for their dedicated efforts, resulting in an outstanding final product. Special thanks are due to AquaGib for their collaboration, considering their assets in the area. My sincere appreciation also goes to the hard-working committee members for their invaluable contributions and unwavering patience throughout the entire process.

“Following my recent site meeting with the estate committee, I wish to reaffirm the Government's steadfast commitment to providing a new extension to the park on the upper level during the upcoming financial year”.

Members of the public are encouraged to provide feedback and report faults at any playground via the dedicated hotlines: 200 78409 or 58007959. Alternatively, these can be emailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .