Minister Feetham Visits Renovated Offices Of Bet 365

Written by YGTV Team on 13 February 2024 .

Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, recently accepted an invitation to tour the newly refurbished offices of bet365.

A statement from the Government follows below:

With a current workforce of 210 employees, Minister Feetham was pleased to see that bet365 is bolstering its operations in Gibraltar, underscoring its commitment to the local community and economy.

During the visit, Minister Feetham outlined various Government policy initiatives, particularly in relation to local recruitment, while acknowledging the inherent challenges posed by the limited labor pool locally. The company expressed awareness and support for theConnect Hub initiative at theMinistry, aimed at empowering young people to explore opportunities in the gaming sector. The Minister noted that bet365 is keen on extending its group graduate scheme to Gibraltar, reflecting its dedication to nurturing local talent.

Minister Feetham reaffirmed the Government's strong support for the gaming sector and pledged to maintain close liaison with bet365 to ensure a cohesive approach to empowering young people and driving economic growth in Gibraltar.

Impressed by the first-class office facilities and conducive working environment, Minister Feetham commended bet365 for its investment in Gibraltar. As is customary for Mr Feetham, he requested and was granted access to staff members as he toured the office.





