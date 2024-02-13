First Inspection For New RGP Recruits

Written by YGTV Team on 13 February 2024 .

The Royal Gibraltar Police’s new recruits had their first uniform inspection by Inspector Dylan Quigley at Devils Tower Camp this morning.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Twelve officers (7 male and 5 female) will now complete a 26-week intensive training school, before joining the Response Teams in August for a two-year probation period.

The new recruits come from a wide variety of backgrounds including the military, firefighting and a former Mrs Gibraltar.

For the first time, the RGP are also training a Royal Falkland Islands Police Officer, who will complete the training school before returning to the Falkland Islands to re-join her force.

An RGP spokesman said: “We’d like to welcome our class of 2024 to Gibraltar’s Thin Blue Line family.”



