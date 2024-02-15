Minister Feetham Meets Gibraltar MoneyVal Inter-Agency Working Group

Written by YGTV Team on 15 February 2024 .

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry Nigel Feetham chaired another productive meeting with the Gibraltar MoneyVal Inter-Agency Working Group, focused on the Government’s continued efforts to achieve Gibraltar's delisting.

Minister Feetham commented: “Our work continues and I am very grateful for the dedication and expertise demonstrated by everyone involved. As we continue our planning,we remain focused and committed to Gibraltar's continued compliance with FATF standards in our efforts to secure Gibraltar's delisting and always remaining white-listed. A huge amount of work and effort has and is being put into this.”





