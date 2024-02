Small Islands Police Forum

Written by YGTV Team on 16 February 2024 .

His Excellency The Governor recently hosted the Commissioner of Police and the Chief Constables of Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man to the Convent, during their Small Islands Police Forum.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Governor said: "This is the first time that the Forum has met outside the United Kingdom, to review policing policy and practice in communities of our respective sizes. The Chief Constables are in Gibraltar for three days."