Commander British Forces Gibraltar Meet And Greet
Commander British Forces Gibraltar, Commodore Tom Guy, recently hosted three members of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment following their success in the Army Judo Championships.
A statement from British forces Gibraltar follows below:
Major Dayan Pozo, Warrant Officer Class 2 Ethaniel Jeffries-Mor and Corporal Bradley Morris-McKenzie participated in the tournament held in Aldershot, UK where all three returned to Gibraltar with medals.
Commodore Guy said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Major Pozo, WO2 Jeffries-Mor and Cpl Morris-McKenzie to celebrate their recent tournament. This is yet another great example of sporting achievements within the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and I wish them all the best in future competitions.”