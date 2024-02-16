Commander British Forces Gibraltar Meet And Greet

Written by YGTV Team on 16 February 2024 .

Commander British Forces Gibraltar, Commodore Tom Guy, recently hosted three members of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment following their success in the Army Judo Championships.

A statement from British forces Gibraltar follows below:

Major Dayan Pozo, Warrant Officer Class 2 Ethaniel Jeffries-Mor and Corporal Bradley Morris-McKenzie participated in the tournament held in Aldershot, UK where all three returned to Gibraltar with medals.

Commodore Guy said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Major Pozo, WO2 Jeffries-Mor and Cpl Morris-McKenzie to celebrate their recent tournament. This is yet another great example of sporting achievements within the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and I wish them all the best in future competitions.”



