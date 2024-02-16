  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Commander British Forces Gibraltar Meet And Greet

Written by YGTV Team on .

Commander British Forces Gibraltar, Commodore Tom Guy, recently hosted three members of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment following their success in the Army Judo Championships.  

A statement from British forces Gibraltar follows below:

Major Dayan Pozo, Warrant Officer Class 2 Ethaniel Jeffries-Mor and Corporal Bradley  Morris-McKenzie participated in the tournament held in Aldershot, UK where all three  returned to Gibraltar with medals.  

Commodore Guy said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Major Pozo, WO2 Jeffries-Mor and Cpl  Morris-McKenzie to celebrate their recent tournament. This is yet another great example of  sporting achievements within the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and I wish them all the best in  future competitions.”  


