Minister Orfila Engages With Mid Harbour Tenants Association Representatives

Written by YGTV Team on 16 February 2024 .

The Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila, convened a productive meeting with the representatives of the Tenants Association for Mid Harbour Estate.

A statement from the Government follows below:

In attendance were key stakeholders from the Housing Ministry, including Senior Housing Department officials and Management officials from the Housing Works Agency.

Committee Representatives Mr Dylan Bocarisa and Mr Chris Romero highlighted several pressing issues, including concerns regarding CCTV, malfunctioning lifts, the necessity for neighbourhood policing, and instances of anti-social behaviour.

Expressing optimism about the outcomes, the Minister for Housing the Hon Pat Orfila remarked: “It was a highly constructive meeting, and I anticipate fostering a continued positive relationship with our valued tenants.” She extended her appreciation for the meticulous efforts undertaken by the Tenants Association.



