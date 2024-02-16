Her Worship Hosts Greater Manchester Army Cadet Force

This morning Her Worship the Mayor, Carmen Gomez GMD, hosted the Greater Manchester Army Cadet Force during their visit to Gibraltar.

A statement from the Office of the Mayor follows below:

They provide brilliant services to young people, giving the opportunity to learn life skills, earn qualifications, and experience adventure.

For some, this is their first time in Gibraltar, and even abroad. Her Worship had no doubt that they will find us a warm and welcoming community, and this will be a memorable occasion in their lives. She extended her wish that they return to our shores in the near future.

Her Worship thanked the Instructors for the remarkable work that they do. Breakfast, playing of the Piano and even a sing-a-long was enjoyed by all!





