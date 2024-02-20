Gibraltar Heritage Trust Launch Online Survey: The Public And Our Heritage

Written by YGTV Team on 20 February 2024 .

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has launched the first of a series of short online surveys which aim to get a feel for support and public perception of heritage.

A statement from GHT follows below:

The survey ‘The Public and Our Heritage’ went live on the Trust’s Flag Day on Tuesday 20th February and will be open until Wednesday 28th February. Information gathered will be used to inform how the interactions between the public and our heritage can be improved and in doing so strengthen the support for wider improvements to the heritage environment.

The link to the survey is available on the Gibraltar Heritage website and social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter just search @GibHeritage.

https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=3VAzzOJseEmFiPqs2Vyl3GqJzBfwTKVEhSxLRfoMQhZUMTVKMVdDVEQxUUJWN0RBR1BYRjJXRTRBVS4u