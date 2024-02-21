Male Sanitary Bins

Written by YGTV Team on 21 February 2024 .

The Government has approved the installation of men’s sanitary bins in all public toilets following recent representations from Prostate Cancer Gibraltar to The Supported Needs and Disability Council.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This initiative reflects the need of older men to be able to dispose of pads that they may require as a result of their ongoing prostate treatment, or quite simply because of a general health condition. With these sanitary bins, men will now be able to manage their urinary condition in a more dignified and convenient way when they are out and about.

This step forward is excellent news for men who will need to make use ofthe sanitary bins - butthe presence ofthese bins will make all men more aware of prostate issues and may encourage them to get their prostate checked.

Prostate Cancer Gibraltar wholeheartedly thanked Ms Jenny Victory from The Supported Needs and Disability Office for listening and acting so promptly on their request.

The sanitary bins are located in the following public toilets:

Market Place

Piazza

Europa Point

Eastern Beach (closest to restaurant)

Little Bay

Camp Bay

Catalan Bay

Chatham Counterguard accessible toilets





