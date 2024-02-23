Hebrew Primary School Children Complete Their Sponsored Event In Support Of The GBC Open Day Charity

Written by YGTV Team on 23 February 2024 .

After the generous donation of £1000 raised between parents of children at Hebrew Primary School for the GBC Open Day Charity, the HPS School Council (made up of class representatives) wanted to further support the charity.

The School Council decided upon a whole school sponsored event and set themselves a challenge to walk/run around the Lathbury Sports Centre track. As a school with children between the ages of 4yrs and 11yrs, the Council set challenges of increasing difficulty and endurance depending on which year group the children were in.

Head Teacher Robert Lomax said: ‘We are so proud of all our children;they were phenomenal! Our younger children walked/ran 2 laps of the Sports Centre track with many children completing extra laps around the track. Some of our older children doubled the established distance of 10 laps around the track and completed 20 laps around the track! Well done to all the children, teachers and SNLSA's for their sporting efforts!

‘On behalf of the school, a massive thank you to all those who sponsored the children in support of this challenge. HPS is very proud to be able to donate a further £2000 in support of the GBC Open Day Charity.’



