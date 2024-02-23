IT & Logistics Department and Treasury IT Section Commence Industrial Action

Written by YGTV Team on 23 February 2024 .

The IT&LD and Treasury IT workforce have started industrial action and are currently refusing discretionary overtime, with all maintenance works on Government and eGovernment servers being carried out during working hours.

Following a unanimous mandate on 9th February 2024, the GGCA union declared a dispute with HM Government of Gibraltar (HM GoG) in an effort to address the disparity that affects both the IT & Logistics Department (IT&LD) and the Treasury IT Section.

A statement continued: “The decision to take this step was not made lightly and is a culmination of a series of meetings dating as far back as November 2023 following the advertisement of IT positions at the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA). The GGCA and its affected members have been requesting HMGoG to address the notable disparity between GHA IT, Treasury IT and IT&LD scales for what are practically identical job duties. This jeopardises IT&LD and Treasury IT's ability to retain valuable personnel and associated tacit knowledge, a fundamental component of the agreement which had been reached between HM GoG, IT&LD and the GGCA back in January 2023.

“This disparity, which predates 2013, has resulted in both tenured and recent staff members applying out of the department into the GHA, once again depleting the workforce and bringing staffing levels to below complement.

“The pay disparities range from 10% to a staggering 45% and predominantly affects the bulk of the workforce at the junior grades. This is incongruent with the GGCA's dedication to fostering a workplace where every individual is valued and equally compensated for their contributions across Government. The disparity is also inconsistent with the Chief Minister’s ongoing commitment to ‘the parity principle on salaries’ as proclaimed in Parliament during the Budget Speech of 2023.

“Given the above, the only option open to the GGCA is the commencement of industrial action.

“The IT&LD and Treasury IT workforce are currently refusing discretionary overtime, with all maintenance works on Government and eGovernment servers being carried out during working hours. They apologise for any disruption or inconveniences this may cause.”