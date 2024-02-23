Government Response to GGCA ITLD and Treasury IT Industrial Action

Written by YGTV Team on 23 February 2024 .

The Government has replied to the GGCA’s statement concerning Industrial Action at the IT & Logistics Department (ITLD) and Treasury IT.

A statement released this evening continued: “The Government does not share the GGCA’s premise that the roles within the GHA are aligned with those at ITLD and Treasury IT. Each section plays an important and nuanced role within their respective areas, consequently, the Government considers that the provisions afforded to each section are just and proportionate. The ITLD scales and salaries have always been respected and are as per the ITLD - HMGOG Collective Agreement.

“The Government also notes with dissatisfaction the GGCA’s disproportionate and exaggerated statements concerning staff movements from one section to another. In the first instance, the Government encourages its staff to pursue opportunities throughout the wider Public Sector. It will never block employees from benefitting from career progression, better remuneration, and opportunities to improve their skill sets by exercising their trade in varied and challenging roles either in the public or private sector. On the substance of the GGCA’s assertions, from more than six vacancies at different levels within GHA IT, only two successful applicants at the ITLD junior grade were successful at interview and appointed. This is hardly the brain drain that the GGCA seeks to convey, but even if it were, this is a matter squarely of Government’s competence and not that of the union. The Government is committed to fill in these two positions at ITLD and is already preparing to advertise these two vacancies.

“The Government will not be drawn into a premature position on account of ITLD’s and Treasury IT’s decision to commence Industrial Action. Instead, the Government is in the process of reviewing the GHA’s IT provision and that of the wider Government to ensure that these remain fit for purpose and aligned to its vision of effective and responsive services benefitting the public. The number of ITLD officers has increased in the past 12 months, and Government is committed to continue

providing additional resources to the department.

“Notwithstanding the circumstances, the Government values the work its public servants discharge in the provision of IT services.”