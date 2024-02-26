Future Pathways Career Event

Written by YGTV Team on 26 February 2024 .

Westside School, Bayside School and the Gibraltar College are collaborating on ‘Future Pathways’, a 3-day event for Year 12 students with a focus on career and higher education choices.

The event will take place from Monday 26th to Wednesday 28th February on the Bayside and Westside site.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The three secondary institutions have teamed up with Kusuma Trust, the Youth Service and CIPD Gibraltar to put together a programme of talks and panel discussions that will help to guide the young people towards the right career for them. There will be guest speakers who will talk to them about the different avenues that are available to them when they leave school, including both university and non-university pathways.

Some of the sessions will be compulsory but students will also select 4 panel discussions to attend, from a total of 15, based on their own areas of interest.

Minister for Education,the Hon JohnCortes, said: 'This is an excellent initiative, providing guidance and advice to young people who soon need to make important decisions about their futures. Hearing firsthand from industry experts about the variety of roles within the distinct fields will provide young people real insight into the range of pathways and industries available.Itis important that they are properly advised and supported, no matter what path they choose.'





