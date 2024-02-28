Royal Gibraltar Regiment Prepares For Annual Training Exercise Jebel Tarik In The UK

Written by YGTV Team on 28 February 2024 .

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment is gearing up for its annual training exercise, Jebel Tarik, to be held on the ranges of Hythe and Lydd in Folkstone, United Kingdom.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

This deployment marks a significant milestone for the Regiment as it supports their mandated operational shoots and enhances their operational readiness.

Major Dayan Pozo, the Training Officer of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, emphasized the importance of this training opportunity, stating: “Exercise Jebel Tarik provides a crucial platform for our troops to hone their skills and capabilities in a realistic and challenging environment.

This annual camp is essential for maintaining our operational readiness and ensuring that our soldiers are prepared for any mission that may come their way.”

During the exercise, soldiers of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment will undergo intensive training scenarios that simulate real-world operational challenges in both static and movement ranges.

The deployment to the UK will allow them to take advantage of diverse terrain and advanced facilities, enabling them to push their limits and further develop their operational effectiveness.

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment remains committed to enhancing its capabilities and maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence. Exercise Jebel Tarik signifies a key element in their ongoing efforts to ensure the readiness and effectiveness of the Regiment in fulfilling its duties both at home and abroad.





