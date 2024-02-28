  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Royal Gibraltar Regiment Prepares For Annual Training Exercise Jebel Tarik In The UK

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment is gearing up for its annual training exercise, Jebel Tarik, to be held on the ranges of Hythe and Lydd in Folkstone, United Kingdom.  

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

This deployment marks a significant milestone for the Regiment as it supports their  mandated operational shoots and enhances their operational readiness.  

Major Dayan Pozo, the Training Officer of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, emphasized the  importance of this training opportunity, stating: “Exercise Jebel Tarik provides a crucial  platform for our troops to hone their skills and capabilities in a realistic and challenging  environment.  

This annual camp is essential for maintaining our operational readiness and ensuring that  our soldiers are prepared for any mission that may come their way.”  

During the exercise, soldiers of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment will undergo intensive training  scenarios that simulate real-world operational challenges in both static and movement  ranges.  

The deployment to the UK will allow them to take advantage of diverse terrain and advanced  facilities, enabling them to push their limits and further develop their operational  effectiveness.  

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment remains committed to enhancing its capabilities and  maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence. Exercise Jebel Tarik signifies a  key element in their ongoing efforts to ensure the readiness and effectiveness of the  Regiment in fulfilling its duties both at home and abroad.



