Nesting Season 2024

Written by YGTV Team on 29 February 2024 .

The Department of Environment has advised the general public that ‘Bird Nesting Season’ is on its way - officially taking place between March and June.

A statement from the Government follows below:

It is recommended that vegetation works (tree or hedge cutting) are done outside of the nesting season. The busiest time for nesting birds is between March and the 30th June and this of course varies according to species.

Horticultural and private contractors must aim to avoid impact to nesting birds and infringement of the Nature Protection Act, 1991.

If the works are deemed unavoidable, for example, on public health and safety grounds, the department requires a pre-works survey to be carried out by a suitably competent person.