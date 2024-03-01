GFSB Launches Thrive EDIT

The Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses has launched a new weekly bulletin for its members.

The Thrive EDIT ties in with the federation’s new Thrive magazine and provides business news, information about GFSB events as well as updates from its members.

Chairperson Owen Smith said: "Thrive EDIT will bring together GFSB and business news into a handy weekly digest for our members and will compliment our recently relaunch quarterly publication Thrive”

Sign up for the Thrive EDIT at www.gfsb.gi