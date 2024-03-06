  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

British Forces Gibraltar Hold International Women’s Day Event

Written by YGTV Team on .

Earlier today, British Forces Gibraltar held their International Women’s Day Event in Devil’s Tower Camp.  

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

On Wednesday 6 March, British Forces Gibraltar (BF Gib) held another very successful  International Women’s Day Event in Devil’s Tower Camp.  

The event which spanned over two hours, was opened by Commander British Forces  Gibraltar, Commodore Tom Guy who thanked everyone for attending before welcoming the  keynote speaker, The Minister for Equality, the Hon Christian Santos GMD MP, Minister for  Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism.  

Over one hundred BF Gib personnel gathered in the Gibraltar Officers’ Mess to explore  International Women’s Day ‘Inspire Inclusion’ and the United Nation’s ‘Invest in Women’  themes through educational talks from guest speakers.  

Listeners were given the opportunity to hear from the CEO of GibSams, Brenda Cuby, the  Managing Director from PossAbilities, Nicole Buckley, HQBF’s Senior Dental Officer,  Commander Alexa Fyfe-Green and Gibraltar Defence Polices’ PC Seleen Celecia who all  spoke openly about topics relating to their professional journeys and the challenges they  have overcome, before inviting the audience to ask some questions.  

The Hon Christian Santos GMD MP, Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism  said: “International Women’s Day is an opportunity to amplify women’s voices and increase  their visibility. Very often women’s work is under-valued and over-looked, so it is only right  and fair that it is acknowledged and recognised.  

I would like to congratulate the organisers of today’s events for providing women with a  platform to showcase their work, abilities, and talents and how they contribute to making our  community a better place to live in.  

Events like these powerfully help to address the under-representation of women.


