RGP Officer Attends National Vulnerability and Exploitation Conference

Written by YGTV Team on 07 March 2024 .

An RGP officer is taking part in a two-day conference in the UK aimed at protecting children and vulnerable adults.

Detective Inspector Cavallo Soane is one of hundreds of police officers at the conference, which is being held on the 7th and 8th of March at the College of Policing in Ryton-on-Dunsmore, near Coventry.

DI Soane, who leads the RGP’s Public Protection Unit, said: “Protecting vulnerable children and adults is one of the most important roles in the RGP.

“At this conference we are sharing knowledge and listening to dozens of keynote speakers. But most importantly, we are listening to the stories of the victims themselves, who say that being believed is one of the most important outcomes for them.

“This will help us to improve our ability to protect those who need our help the most in Gibraltar.”

The UK’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office funded the officer’s visit to the conference.