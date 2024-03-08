Inspiring Inclusion To Empower Women

Written by YGTV Team on 08 March 2024 .

Below follows the GSD’s International Women’s Day statement:

More needs to be done to foster inclusion and break down barriers to participation for women.

This year’s International Women’s Day theme is “Inspire Inclusion”. Although there have been seismic changes in the last few decades for women’s rights, we are still, today, faced with uphill climbs in areas where our male counterparts do not face the same struggles. There remains much to be done, particularly in the realms of the perceived distinction between gender roles which is still prevalent, and which often finds women on the back foot in comparison to men.

Shadow Minister for Health and Justice, Joelle Ladislaus MP said:

“Including girls and women within all areas of society forges empowerment and ensures representation in different areas, of all women, from all walks of life. I am immensely proud to be an MP within a Parliament that, by its current makeup, has made history as the one with most female MPs; two as Government Ministers, two as members of the Opposition, as well as the first female Speaker. Prior to 2023, only 6 women had been elected to Parliament in total, since 1969, in addition to just 1 woman having been voted into the Legislative Council in 1953. There has also only ever been 1 female Attorney General, from 1996 to 2000. We have the women who came before us to thank. Those who never took “no’ for an answer, who were determined to stand up to be counted and who, through sheer tenacity set in motion the wheels of change. We have come such a long way in the past 70 years, but there is still a long road to travel to ensure that representation of girls and women is more equal, and only then can equity be achieved.”

Shadow Minister for Care and Opportunity, Atrish Sanchez MP said:

“Together with my colleague, Joelle Ladislaus MP, I proudly stand as one of the four current female MPs in a Parliament with its first female speaker in our history. We have indeed come a long way, but we also recognize the ongoing need to shatter glass ceilings in politics and all sectors of society. It's crucial to ensure that women and girls are included in all fields of endeavour. Achieving this requires openly embracing our diversity of background, ability, talent, race, faith, body image, and identity. Inclusion means developing meaningful and equitable policies that truly advance women and girls. While we've made progress, there's still much work ahead. It's essential that we, as a community, collectively take this journey to address discrimination and inequitable treatment and continue progressing towards equality, equity, and inclusion. Together, we can inspire all of these.”





