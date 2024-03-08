Minister Cortes Opens Sustainable Investment Seminar

Written by YGTV Team on 08 March 2024 .

Minister for Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change John Cortes yesterday gave the opening remarks at a seminar on Sustainable Investment organised by the Gibraltar Funds and Investments Association (GFIA).

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Minister commented on the great progress that engagement on Sustainability and on Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance aims has made in Gibraltar, stressing how the Private Sector is now leading a great number of initiatives. He welcomed this and committed to further promoting these aims within the Public Sector also.

The main speaker was Dr Daniel Wild, Chief Sustainability Officer for the J. Safra Saracen Group, who described the group’s processes and activities in investment and the critical importance they give to Sustainability.

Later in the day Dr Wild, accompanied by Carlos Garcia, Head of Financial Intermediaries, and Tim Rickson, Head of Investment Consulting, gave a presentation on the subject to the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, who chairs the Gibraltar Net Zero Delivery Body, Minister Cortes, and the Financial Secretary Charles Santos.





