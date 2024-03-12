Celebrating World Environment Day: OTWO Magazine And GFSB Launch Shop Window Competition In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 12 March 2024 .

OTWO Magazine, in collaboration with the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses (GFSB), have announced the launch of the Shop Window Competition in celebration of World Environment Day 2024.

A statement from OTWO Magazine and GFSB follows below:

This initiative aims to unite businesses across Gibraltar in a collective effort to promote environmental awareness and sustainability. World Environment Day serves as a global platform to inspire action towards the protection and preservation of our environment for current and future generations.

OTWO Magazine and GFSB invite all businesses in Gibraltar to participate in the Shop Window Competition and contribute to the city's green transformation. This year marks the 2nd edition, calling upon shop owners to unleash their creativity and design captivating window displays that reflect a commitment to environmental stewardship.

Participation is simple and free, requiring businesses to complete a registration form and submit a photograph of their window display by Friday 24th May. Judging will take place from May 27th to May 30th, with finalists presented to the public during the Eco Festival event on June 1st and 2nd at Europa Pool.

Prizes await the winners, including free advertising campaigns, GFSB memberships, and trophy for the best displays. OTWO Magazine and GFSB encourage participants to prioritize eco-friendly practices in their displays, such as reusing materials, incorporating recycled elements, and promoting sustainability messages.

Businesses are encouraged to leave their displays up until World Environment Day on June 5th, demonstrating their ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility. For inspiration and guidelines, participants can refer to the Window Shop Guide prepared by OTWO Magazine, featuring examples from previous years' displays.

For more information and to register for the competition, please click this link:

https://forms.gle/fuvAFVpJ1STUtFZo7





