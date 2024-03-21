  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

All The Usual Police Duties – Plus An Active Volcano!

Written by YGTV Team on .

RGP officer Sean Perera is currently on the island of Montserrat where he has been  covering for the local Commissioner of Police who is in the UK on police business. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

A month on a beautiful Caribbean island sounds lovely but this particular British  Overseas Territory is also home to an active volcano.  

The Royal Montserrat Police Service has approximately 90 officers in its complement  plus support staff but, as Acting Commissioner, Mr Perera’s responsibilities also  include the island’s Fire and Rescue Services, being Head of the Ambulance  Service, as well as being the Traffic Commissioner.  

In 1995, Montserrat’s Soufriere Hills volcano erupted after centuries of inactivity. In  the following few years, there were several further eruptions causing molten lava to  flow down the hillsides and to engulf several villages. 

In 1997, a major eruption killed 19 people, devastating the south of the island and  burying the capital city, Plymouth. More than half Montserrat’s population left the  island to live and work elsewhere.  

Even today, the southern half of the island is still an exclusion zone, which is regularly patrolled by officers of the Montserrat police, with the support of other local  agencies. 

Acting Commissioner Perera said,  

‘This is a beautiful island which is still recovering from the eruptions of the 1990s and  which is constantly being monitored by the Montserrat Volcano Observatory.  

‘Montserrat has its own charm and I have been able to witness a good community  spirit and the warmth of its people. In the short time I have been here, I have felt well  received by all officers of the RMPS. This is a relatively a young workforce who are  committed to providing a professional police service to their community and to  keeping Montserrat safe’. 


