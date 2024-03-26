Ministry of Transport Reminds Vehicle Owners of MOT Obligations

Written by YGTV Team on 26 March 2024 .

The Ministry of Transport says it wishes to remind vehicle owners of their obligation to maintain a valid Road Worthiness Certificate, (commonly known as the 'MOT test').

A statement continued: “Ensuring that your vehicle complies with safety and environmental standards is not just a matter of legal compliance, but a crucial component of road and environmental safety for everyone.

“It is imperative for all vehicle owners to understand that driving without a valid Road Worthiness Certificate (MOT) is illegal and carries a fine of up to £300 and three penalty points on the driving license. These measures underline the importance of ensuring that a vehicle is inspected and certified as roadworthy, contributing to the safety and well-being of all road users.

“Key Reminders for Vehicle Owners:

MOT Obligations:All private motor vehicles (cars and motorcycles) over four years old are required to undertake a roadworthiness test every two years.

Goods, Self Drive and Public Service Vehicles (PSV) must take a roadworthiness test annually.

PSVs over 12 years old require a roadworthiness test every 6 months.

Scheduling Your Test: MOT tests can be booked online on Gov.gi or https://dvld.egov.gi/mot/ or in person at the DVLD counter.

Disposal of Vehicle: If your vehicle is no longer road worthy, you are encouraged to dispose of it. This can be done online on Gov.gi or https://portal.egov.gi/All-Services/DVLD/DVLDDispos or in person at the DVLD counter.

The Minister for Transport, John Cortes, said: ‘The Ministry of Transport and DVLD are dedicated to ensuring the safety and environmental integrity of all vehicles on our roads. Compliance with MOT requirements is a shared responsibility that protects everyone. We thank everyone in advance for your cooperation and commitment to maintaining Gibraltar’s road safety standards.’