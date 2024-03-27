Hassans Top-Ranked In All Practice Areas In Legal 500 EMEA 2024

Hassans have announced that it has achieved top tier rankings in all areas covered by Legal 500 EMEA.

Hassans is pleased to announce that it has once again achieved top tier rankings in all areas covered by Legal 500 EMEA.

The guide, which has been researching law firms across 80 countries in the region since 1991, ranks firms based purely on merit and feedback from valued clients and peers, providing a benchmarked client service standard which we work hard to maintain.

Hassans is the sole leader in six out of the eleven sections including Corporate, Commercial and M&A (‘Hassans are the foremost law firm in Gibraltar and continue to provide excellent legal advice’), Gambling Law (‘Gibraltar’s leaders in gambling law. They know the industry and the licensing process and have always been proactive in their advice’), Private Client (‘Hassans has a diverse practice and the people are highly skilled and always very professional. The firm has a large professional network which enables them to provide solutions to client needs that span beyond legal and Gibraltar’), Real Estate and Construction (‘Unrivalled in the market'), Shipping (‘Standout [lawyers] include Lewis Baglietto, Yvonne Chu…and Tania Rahmany), and Tax (‘Technically excellent, but also commercial and practical. Very approachable. Exactly how a law firm should be’).

Amongst the remaining top tier listings are Banking and Finance (‘Strong financial services firm with a deep understanding of the regulatory environment’), Dispute Resolution (‘Breadth of experience and specialities’), FinTech (‘Very knowledgeable about crypto legislation and regulation and are leading on this front in our opinion’), Investment Funds ('Very competent and experienced team' … 'at the heart of Gibraltar’s funds industry‘) and Technology, Media and Telecoms (‘Forefront of TMT in Gibraltar’).

The firm has a total of 32 lawyers mentioned for their standout contribution to respective practices

with many listed in multiple practice sections.

Hall of Fame lawyers include James Levy CBE KC, Lewis Baglietto KC, Peter Montegriffo KC, Michael Castiel, Javier Chincotta, Valerie Holliday.

Leading Individuals include Moses Anahory, Abigail Cornelio, Yvonne Chu, Daniel Feetham KC, Abigail Cornelio, Nicholas Howard, Grahame Jackson, James Lasry, Vikram Nagrani, Anthony Provasoli.

Next Generation Partners include Ian Farrell, Moshe Levy, Darren Martinez, Andrew Montegriffo, Aaron Payas.

Rising Stars include Meera Aswani, Louise Federico, Jeremy Requena.

Also receiving notable mention are Richard Buttigieg, Ian Felice, Tim Garcia, Karl Ghio, Gillian Guzman KC and Isaac Levy.

Nigel Feetham KC and Gemma Vasquez have also been ranked for their legal work prior taking their roles at HM Government of Gibraltar.

Javier Chincotta, Managing Partner and ranked in the Hall of Fame, commented:

“We are delighted that we have been recognised as leading in all sections once again this year and thank our lawyers and their supporting teams for their hard work, and the firm’s valued clients and peers for taking the time to provide independent feedback to the legal directories year on year.”



The full rankings for Gibraltar can be seen here: https://www.legal500.com/c/gibraltar/