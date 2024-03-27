Scholarship Awards 2024

Written by YGTV Team on 27 March 2024 .

The Department of Education have announced that the application window for Scholarship Awards tenable for the 2024/2025 year is open.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The scholarship window for new awards will close at 23:59 (Gibraltar Time) on Friday 7th June 2024.

School Awards

The window allows eligible students, who are currently completing or who completed their A Level / Level 3 studies in June 2023 or June 2022, to submit their intention to embark on their Undergraduate studies. Further information on these School Awards and how to apply has already been provided to students via their respective schools.





Continuing Students

The window also allows students who are current Scholarship Award holders to submit their Continuation of Existing Award form in order for them to continue to receive funding for their current Undergraduate award, upon successful completion of the current academic year.

Similarly, students who are completing a Distance Learning course and are current Scholarship Award holders, are invited to submit their Distance Learning Continuation of Existing Award form.

Continuing students will be able to submit their Continuation of Existing Award form via the Department of Education’s website www.education.gov.gi once they have received the results and progression letter for this academic year from their University. Students are asked not to complete a Continuation of Existing Award form until they have received their transcript of results from their University.

Please note that the Continuation of Existing Award form only applies to students who are moving into another year of study in their current course. The deadline for new applicants does not apply to continuing students. However, continuing students are advised that the earlier the form is submitted, the sooner they will receive their funding.

Students who have successfully completed a Foundation year and wish to embark on an Undergraduate course of study are invited to submit a Foundation to Undergraduate Progression form. Students are asked not to complete a Foundation to Undergraduate Progression form until they have received their transcript of results from their University. The deadline for new applicants does not apply to students in this position, however, students in this position are advised that the earlier the form is submitted, the sooner they will receive their funding.







Other Funding Applications

The scholarship window also welcomes applications from eligible individuals for new Postgraduate applications, new Discretionary applications and new Distance Learning applications.

All eligible students who have completed or will complete their current Undergraduate or Postgraduate offering by the end of the 2024/2025 academic year, and are wishing to continue onto further studies, should submit an application for funding via the New Scholarship Award application form. It is critical that eligible students wishing to continue into Postgraduate studies submit their application by 23:59 (Gibraltar Time) on Friday 7th June 2024 and via the New Scholarship Award application form process. Applications received after the deadline or through the incorrect mechanism will not be considered and funding will not be afforded.

New Discretionary Award applications will also be considered through the New Scholarship Award application form process. New Distance Learning applications will be considered through the Distance Learning application form process.

Priority will be given to those individuals who require an additional qualification in order to complete their professional studies, where the individual has already embarked on such a pathway during their Undergraduate course of study.

Additionally, the New Scholarship Award application process will prioritise applications from eligible individuals who are wishing to follow courses deemed to be critical to the future success of Gibraltar.

Submitting an application via the New Scholarship Award application process will not guarantee future funding and students are advised not to enter into financial commitments on the basis of the submission of this form. After the deadline for submissions has passed, all New Scholarship Award application forms will be duly considered. The outcomes of these applications will be communicated to individuals at the earliest opportunity as from Wednesday 26th June 2024.

The window for new applications under the Schools Award, New Scholarship Award or Distance Learning Award is open until 23:59 (Gibraltar Time) on Friday 7th June 2024. Late submissions will not be considered.