Girlguiding Gibraltar To Remain Part Of Girlguiding UK Under North West England Region

Written by YGTV Team on 27 March 2024 .

Girlguiding Gibraltar will remain part of Girlguiding UK under the North West England Region.

Below follows a statement from Girlguiding Gibraltar and Girlguiding UK:

Girlguiding UK have today issued the following statement:

We are pleased to share the news that Girlguiding activities in British Overseas Territories will stay as part of Girlguiding. Guiding in these areas will be integrated into the structure of the Girlguiding North West England region and be governed by senior volunteers and staff in the region. There will be a transition period which will be completed by 1 September 2024.

Over the past year, we have been working with senior volunteers in the 9 overseas territories on a way forward for Girlguiding activities to continue. As a result, we have agreed that Girlguiding North West England’s board of trustees and management structure will provide support to, and oversight and assurance of, guiding organisations in British Overseas Territories, as with their other areas of responsibility. A dedicated resource within the Girlguiding North West England region, funded by the British Overseas Territories, has also been agreed.

We are delighted that members in British Overseas Territories can continue as part of Girlguiding so girls can be themselves, feel at home, have fun and try new things – enjoying time with friends and encouraged by amazing volunteers.

Thank you to our trustees, international commissioner, senior volunteers, commissioners, members and staff who worked to develop a way forward for members in British Overseas Territories to stay as part of Girlguiding.

Tracy Foster, Emma Guthrie and Rachael Bayley

Chief guide, international commissioner and director of membership services

Background:

On 19th April 2023, Girlguiding UK announced that it would be ceasing its operations overseas and closing its British Guiding Overseas (BGO) region due to cumulative risks of operating across multiple countries each with their particular legal and operational requirements. Since this date, members of the Caribbean and Atlantic County (of which Gibraltar is a member along with 8 other British Overseas Territories) have been working to challenge the decision and find a pathway for our long guiding traditions to continue as full members of Girlguiding UK.

Statement from Girlguiding Gibraltar:

Girlguiding Gibraltar has been supported by many in this work but specifically by His Excellency Sir David Steel and FCDO officials, our Government through Chief Minister

Fabian Picardo and the Ministers for Youth and Education the Hon. John Cortes, the Hon. Christian Santos, and predecessor the Steven Linares. We have also had firm support from Dominique Searle and Guy Dumas at Gibraltar House who have followed all UK House of Commons debates and DCMS meetings. And also the local media who have kept the debate current and in focus.

We are immensely grateful to the Board and team at Girlguiding North West England who have worked with the Girlguiding UK project group to put a viable structure together.

Thanks also to all our leaders, parents and members for their patience, support and faith in a solution being found. We are excited to embark on this new era for Guiding on the Rock and continuing to build Girlguiding as an offering for all our girls and young women.





