Final Call For Submissions For Patuka Press

Written by YGTV Team on 02 April 2024 .

Patuka Press is issuing its final call for submissions for its next publication on the theme of ‘Llanito’. Writers can focus on the Llanito language / dialect, on Llanito identity and history or a mix of these elements.

The deadline for the receipt of submissions is Tuesday 30th April - the pamphlet will be released in June.

Submissions must be no longer than 3,000 words. They can be in English, Spanish or Llanito. Fiction, creative non-fiction and poetry submissions will be accepted but works must be previously unpublished.

Submissions must be in Times New Roman, with font size 12 points and double spaced. Please send as either pdf. or Word document to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .