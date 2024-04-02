MH Bland recently hosted a group of Year 2 students from St. Joseph’s Lower Primary School on a recent excursion to the Great North Road Tunnel.

A statement from MH Bland follows below:

MH Bland were delighted to host a cohort of Year 2 students from St. Joseph’s Lower Primary School on a recent excursion to the Great North Road Tunnel.

At MH Bland, community commitment is key, and they take pride in organising special tailored tours for local schools, first championed by Chairman John Gaggero an Honorary Captain of the Royal Navy!

Transported by the Calpyso Tour buses, the children were greeted by expert guide, Pete Jackson, and once equipped with torches, they embarked on their journey! They delved deep into the tunnel’s history and purpose and, with lots of questions asked, it’s clear the children had a great time unlocking a little more of Gibraltar’s rich history!

MH Bland Chairman, John Gaggero, commented: “It’s fantastic to witness the younger generation so interested and engaged with Gibraltar’s culture and history. As an Honorary Captain of the Royal Navy I’m keen to educate local schoolchildren on the important role that the Royal Navy has had in shaping Gibraltar and, in turn, how important Gibraltar and its strategic location has been to the Royal Navy. To be able to support this initiative as a company has been a great addition to our wealth of services, and one of the most rewarding.”

MH Bland takes great pleasure in ensuring the lessons of the past resonate with future generations.