Hiking Weekend For Air Cadets

Written by YGTV Team on 02 April 2024 .

Thirteen cadets from the No 2 Overseas (Gibraltar) Squadron Air Training Corps spent a recent weekend hiking in Finca, La Alcaidesa, Spain.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Equipped with heavy backpacks and hiking boots, the group, who were conducting their Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award, split into two teams and began their walk.

Filled with purposeful activities, outdoor navigation challenges, and unforgettable moments in nature, the cadets followed carefully planned routes which both groups had worked on before reaching the campsite.

Once they reached their destination and had set up camp, they spent hours preparing the routes they would be taking the following morning & preplanning their qualifying camp which will take place later next month, taking into account lessons they learned during the day.

After cooking and eating their evening meal, they settled down for the night, which for some was the first time they had ever been camping.

On Sunday morning, they were up early, preparing breakfast and packing away their campsite, before they set off in good spirits towards their final goal.

They arrived on time with the odd scratch and blister, which will soon fade but the memories will last a lifetime.

Over the two days, the cadets displayed willpower, perseverance and excellent teamwork despite challenging terrain.



