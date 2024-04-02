  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Hiking Weekend For Air Cadets

Written by YGTV Team on .

Thirteen cadets from the No 2 Overseas (Gibraltar) Squadron Air Training Corps spent a recent weekend hiking in Finca, La Alcaidesa, Spain.  

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Equipped with heavy backpacks and hiking boots, the group, who were conducting their  Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award, split into two teams and began their walk.  

Filled with purposeful activities, outdoor navigation challenges, and unforgettable moments  in nature, the cadets followed carefully planned routes which both groups had worked on  before reaching the campsite.  

Once they reached their destination and had set up camp, they spent hours preparing the  routes they would be taking the following morning & preplanning their qualifying camp which  will take place later next month, taking into account lessons they learned during the day.  

After cooking and eating their evening meal, they settled down for the night, which for some  was the first time they had ever been camping.  

On Sunday morning, they were up early, preparing breakfast and packing away their  campsite, before they set off in good spirits towards their final goal.  

They arrived on time with the odd scratch and blister, which will soon fade but the memories  will last a lifetime.  

Over the two days, the cadets displayed willpower, perseverance and excellent teamwork  despite challenging terrain.


