The Sun Princess Is Welcomed On Its Inaugural Cruise Call To Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 03 April 2024 .

The Sun Princess of Princess Cruises had its inaugural cruise call in Gibraltar on Monday 1st April 2024.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The cruise ship arrived at the Port of Gibraltar at 07:00hrs from its previous port of call in Civitavecchia, Italy and departed later the same day at 17:00hrs to Cartagena, Spain.

The passengers disembarking in Gibraltar were greeted with music from a band in the cruise terminal on arrival. A water display was also arranged to see the vessel off on its departure.

The Sun Princess is an entirely new ship designed by Fincantieri exclusively for the PrincessCruises brand. With a length of 345 meters and the capacity to carry 4,300 guests, the Sun Princess is the largest cruise ship yet to have been built for this brand. The ship embarked on its maiden voyage last month and is currently on a 20-day tour of the Mediterranean.

CEO ofthe Gibraltar TouristBoard,Kevin Bossino was invited on board the cruise ship to exchange plaques with the Ship’s Captain, Craig Steward Street.

Kevin Bossino said: “I was delighted to greet the Sun Princess on its inaugural call to Gibraltar and it was a pleasure to go onboard and tour this impressive new vessel. As the largest vessel of its brand, the Sun Princess’ inclusion of Gibraltar on its itinerary demonstrates the appeal of Gibraltar as a premier destination in the Mediterranean.”

Minister for Tourism,the HonChristian Santos MP said:“The arrival of a vessel of this calibre at our Port is evidence that our efforts in growing this sector and becoming a premier cruise destination is coming to fruition. I hope to continue to receive more inaugural cruise calls of this nature in the future and can showcase our tourism product and the diversity and beauty Gibraltar has to offer”.





