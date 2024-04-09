Calpe House Mourns The Passing Of Lord Hoyle

Written by YGTV Team on 09 April 2024 .

Below follows a statement from Calpe House Trustees following the passing of Lord Hoyle:

It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the passing of Lord Hoyle, a dedicated trustee of Calpe House since 2005.

His unwavering years of service and dedication have been invaluable to our charity. His commitment continued until recently, and his legacy will be carried forward by his son, The Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP as trustee of Calpe House. Lord Hoyle’s presence and genuine enthusiasm during the opening reception for our new buildings in 2018 will be fondly remembered by all who attended.

We extend our sincere condolences to Sir Lindsay and the whole family during this difficult time.





