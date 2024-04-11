Changes To Nature Reserve Regulations

Written by YGTV Team on 11 April 2024 .

An amendment to the Nature Protection Act published in today’s Gazette prohibits the use within the Gibraltar Nature Reserve of parachutes, paragliders and other devices used for human flight without a prior written permit.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This brings this activity into line with other activities within the Reserve.

This amendment has been necessary in view of recent instances of paragliders flying from the Upper Rock. These activities, if unregulated, can be unsafe for the users of the devices and for the public. At certain times of year and in certain areas they can also cause the failure of bird of prey nests which are located on our cliffs.

Use of these devices may be permitted, under conditions defined in the permit. These can be requested from the Department of Environment.





